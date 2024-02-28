Kelly Osbourne Reveals She's Changing Son Sidney's Name After 'Biggest Fight' With Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she's changing her son Sidney's name after having the "biggest fight" with boyfriend Sid Wilson. Speaking to her parents Ozzy and Sharon on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Kelly explained that she and the Slipknot DJ have had a hard time agreeing on their son's last name, which she wanted to be both of theirs.

"This is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this, but I'm going to," Kelly shared. "It's the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will." She went on to explain, "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."

Kelly said that she and Wilson have been working through their issues, and are finally getting on the same page. "Right now, my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name," she stated. "But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."

She then went on to assert, "We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names." Kelly also clarified that, while she doesn't agree with Wilson's position, she does understand why he feels the way he does. "Sid comes from a really traditional English family," she said.

Kelly's parents eventually chimed in, sharing their support for the decision. Her father, Ozzy, then reflected, "It's crazy that the person who grew that child inside of them didn't have the same name."

A little over a year old now, Kelly and Wilson welcomed Sidney back in November 2022, per E! News. "I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," she told the outlet in September. "It's scary as f— because you don't want to make a mistake." Kelly finally added, "Now my favorite thing is that he is, like, mom-obsessed, just where, if he sees me, he is reaching for me, and I love it."