Katy Perry Teases She Will Be 'Delivering 2 Babies' as Due Date Nears

Katy Perry is about to become a mom! The "Roar" singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, initially announcing the news with her ethereal music video, "Never Worn White" this past March. But during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry teased how she's going to be "delivering two babies" shortly — of course, one being her baby girl and the other, being her new album, Smile. The first-time mom is not having twins just yet!

In the interview, Perry opened up about how excited she is to meet her baby girl: "We're coming to the end, guys! I'm excited!" The singer went on to note that her due date is coming up and that it's actually close to the release date for her upcoming album Smile. Perry continued, "I'm delivering two babies. I have an album coming out August 28 called Smile and a daughter coming out whenever the hell she wants to!" The American Idol judge went on to explain how she and Bloom don't have a name for their daughter just yet. But, one of her recent singles, "Harley's in Hawaii," gave the singer an exciting idea.

"I've never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I'm writing it down," she said. "We have a list… we have a little list, of course. But honestly, I'm telling you, this is a really great addition. I'll send it to [Orlando]. It's beautiful! It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think. I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me, but I think this is going to be on my 'forever 'list."

While "Harley's in Hawaii" gave Perry an excellent idea for a possible baby name, one of the other tracks on her upcoming album serves as a dedication to her bundle of joy. "There's a song on the end of the record called 'What Makes A Woman' that definitely is resonating as I expand. It was a song I wrote before I was pregnant, but it's ringing true," Perry explained. "You know, this album is going to be a touchstone to remind you that you walked through hell, and you made it through and that's what it is. And you found your smile, and you're going to bring life into the world." The "California Girls" singer revealed that she was pregnant back in March via the music video for her song "Never Worn White." This will be the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom, who shares son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.