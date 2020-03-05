Pregnant Katy Perry Reveals When She’s Due

Katy Perry’s due date will be here sooner than fans think! The pop music icon surprised fans Wednesday night by dropping a brand-new song and music video, “Never Worn White,” while simultaneously announcing that she is expecting her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s first child together. Answering breathless fans‘ questions in an Instagram Live video immediately following the music video’s world premiere, Perry revealed her due date is coming up quickly.

“There’s a lot that’s going to be happening this summer,” she said. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also, figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for. So, let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

She continued, saying that the pregnancy was “probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer… 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now https://t.co/mjuyUEO7wr pic.twitter.com/GUZSSeL3l2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

“I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you,” she added of breaking the news with the love song dedicated to Bloom.

“I’m sure you can tell who it’s about,” she said. “I remember I wrote it in Santa Barbara … the intro for the song is the Wedding March. It’s a very, very old song that people use before they walk down the aisle. I used the beginning of it as kind of the intro to set up the song and then it kind of all came out of me.”

“So, I wrote it and it’s a love song,” she continued. “It’s a super vulnerable song for me to put out there because it’s about surrendering to love and all that you go through when you’re about to really commit to someone and all the highs and lows and the good, the bad and the fear … when you’re about to commit to someone, sometimes you can feel really scared about it and it’s a big decision, so you have to really fight through that.”

She also answered a question fans were asking about the title of the song, saying it’s factually correct despite having been married once before to Russell Brand. “And the truth is I have never worn white because last time, 10 years ago, I wore dove gray,” she said, referring to her 2010 wedding in India. “So, let’s just say it’s gonna be my first time wearing white.”

In the music video, Perry donned a beautiful floral arrangement non unlike what Beyoncé wore in her iconic pregnancy reveal, as well as a stunning white gown cinched above the waist, forcing fans to wait until the end of the video to see her baby bump. At the very end, after the song ended, Perry posed in a sheer, flowy dress and cradled her bump.

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, have had babies on their mind ever since getting engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. The groom-to-be told Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100 in September that he and Perry were “shooting for kids,” adding, “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”