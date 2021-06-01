Katy Perry Hints at More Kids With Orlando Bloom

✖

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom planning for more kids in the future? Almost a year after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, Perry hinted ever so slightly in an interview with L'Officiel USA that one or more children may be in their future. While gushing over her fiancé (whom many fans think may already be her husband), Perry said that she knew from seeing Bloom in action as a father to his son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, that he would one day be "the father of my future children."

"I was able to witness him and his fatherhood," Perry told the magazine in the cover story published Tuesday. “The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision," she gushed. "I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children.’ I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness. I courted that. I was like, ‘Okay, this is different.’"

She continued, saying how with Daisy, Bloom's first daughter, she's been able to see a different side of fatherly love to him. "And this is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him. I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me.”

Much of Perry's interview focused on the different nature of her life these days compared to the break-neck speed her career took on in previous years. Speaking about how motherhood has changed her life, she talked about fulfillment. “I’m grateful that I didn’t try to keep continuously climbing career mountains. I was like, ‘I think that there is another mountain to climb that has as beautiful of a view, if not even more fulfilling,’" she said.

“As a performer, I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times,” she admitted. “When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you. Unconditional love. It’s just...everything I think I was looking for.”

“I had 35 years of calling the shots and doing what I wanted to do, zipping all over the world and taking care of my career,” she said. “Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently.”

Although she admits she was "nervous" to be a mom, she now realizes that "this is the living part. Every day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’ There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back.”