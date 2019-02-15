Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Get Engaged on Valentine’s Day

Fireworks (and wedding bells) are in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s future. The couple made it official on Valentine’s Day, sharing the same selfie featuring a certain ring on Perry’s finger in the early morning hours on Friday.

In the photo, the two smile for the camera surrounded by heart balloons. Bloom, 42, captioned the photo, “Lifetimes,” while Perry, 34, wrote, “Full bloom.”

Although neither confirmed whether Perry’s giant flower ring was an engagement ring, they were quickly congratulated by fans who believed it was a sign they were tying the knot.

Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, also published photos of the romantic proposal on Facebook, showing the “Roar” singer cuddling with her fiancé beneath a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement.

“Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day,” Hudson captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Perry shared a Valentine’s Day snap of her beau lying in bed with their dogs, writing, “Will u be my teenage dream?”

Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, talked to Paper Magazine about saying “I do” for a second time.

“I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things,” the American Idol judge told the magazine. “I mean, I was married when I was 25. I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”

Last month, Perry called Bloom the “kindest and cutest man” in a sweet birthday message.

“Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote alongside a photo of Bloom wearing a shirt that read, “Woman power.”

She even called their romance an “end of the rainbow kind of love” on Instagram in December.

Perry and Bloom have been together off and on since 2016, where they were seen snuggling up together after the Golden Globes. They split in February 2017 with their representatives saying that they were “taking respectful, loving space.”

But once again the couple reunited, vacationing together and even traveling to the Vatican with Perry’s mother to meet the Pope. A source recently told PEOPLE that the past year was “a very special year for Orlando and Katy” and that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.”

The insider also said that Bloom is happy about how well Perry gets along with his 8-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The Lord of the Rings actor split from the Victoria’s Secret model in 2013 after three years of marriage.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy,” the source added.