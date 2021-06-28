Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Photo With Son Flynn and Katy Perry

✖

Orlando Bloom has shared a rare photo with his son Flynn, and fiance Katy Perry, as a celebration of their "family love." In the picture shared to Instagram on Sunday, Bloom is seen holding hands and walking with Perry and Flynn. Father and son are donning matching white t-shirts, while the American Idol judge rocks a pink jumpsuit with a colorful bucket hat.

Many of Bloom's followers have commented on the post, with one writing, "Omg stop doe I’m gonna cry now. I love this family so much!!!" Someone else added, "Family is the biggest love all around the world." The family image is a rarity for Bloom, who often does not share personal moments such as this. He has shared photos of himself and Perry in the past, but almost never shares photos of Flynn, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

In addition to 10-year-old Flynn, Bloom is also father to baby Daisy Dove Bloom, whom he shares with Perry. Back in February, Bloom spoke about little Daisy, saying that he'd been regularly singing to her in an attempt to persuade her to say a very specific first word. "I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else," he said during a virtual appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Daisy was born at the end of August 2020, and the couple utilized their birth announcement to help support UNICEF. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple began. "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

Bloom and Perry went on to say, "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

The couple added, "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child." Ending their statement, Bloom and Perry wrote, "We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity." They then signed it, "Gratefully, Katy & Orlando."