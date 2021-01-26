✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are all about spending time with daughter Daisy right now. After welcoming the little girl in August, a source close to the engaged couple told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday, the two

"are doing fantastic," but have decided to postpone wedding planning amid the coronavirus pandemic. "They’ve put wedding planning on the back burner and there’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment," the source said. "They don’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it."

"When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension," the source added, "but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'" Instead of planning a big bash, the two have decided to focus instead on parenting, which is going great for them so far. "Orlando has been in full dad mode and is such a natural," the insider shared. "He’s really focused on Daisy and making her his priority."

Perry, meanwhile, "is getting ready to get back into work full swing, but will definitely do it at a slower pace than before." The American Idol judge "loves being a mom" and counts that as her "number one commitment," but is also getting back to her obligations filming the ABC singing competition, as well as performing at high-profile events like the inauguration concert honoring President Joe Biden last week. "One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love," Bloom wrote on Instagram of his fiancé's Jan. 20 performance. "One proud partner here with a tear of joy."

It's clear Perry is feeling the love for the Carnival Row actor as well, penning an adorable birthday tribute to her beau on Jan. 13. "Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see...," she wrote alongside a photo of the two traveling and goofing off together over the years. " "Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out... So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe." Bloom had a sweet response to the message, commenting on her post, "My dove my doe my love my sho."