Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Baby Girl

Kate Hudson has shared the first photo of her baby girl, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, days after welcoming her daughter.

The Almost Famous actress unveiled the first photo on Saturday morning. Rani is shown swaddled in a white blanket with blue and red stripes.

Hudson captioned the photo, “Our little rosebud” with two rose emojis.

Hudson, who welcomed Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, originally announced her daughter’s birth on Wednesday, Oct. 3, sharing that her baby girl had been born on Oct. 2.

“She’s here,” the mom of three captioned an Instagram post, which revealed that Rani was named after her paternal grandfather.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” Hudson wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

She also offered an update on her family after their new arrival, writing, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

Rani is Hudson’s third child and first with Fujikawa, as well as her first daughter. The actress is also mom to sons Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 14, from previous relationships.

Back in April, Hudson enlisted her sons for help revealing they would be welcoming a sister, sharing an Instagram video of the boys helping Hudson and her family pop four black balloons filled with pink confetti as their mom excitedly screams when she realizes she’ll be welcoming a daughter.

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord