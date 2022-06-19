Kate Hudson's Father's Day Treat for Kurt Russell Leaves Tears in His Eyes

Social media filled up with tributes to fathers on Sunday, and Kate Hudson's post about her dad Kurt Russell stood aout among them all. Hudson shared an old picture of herself and Russell lying in bed together with a few kind words. Her mother, Goldie Hawn, left a comment on Russell's behalf since Russell does not use social media.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day," Hudson wrote of Russell. The post got over a quarter-million likes, and Hawn's comment was near the top. It began: "Honey I showed this to daddy. Here's his message..."

"Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present," it read. "I've never seen it before. Wow... It's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge... It's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes... Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

The post and the comment drew plenty of emojis from fans – hearts, tears and some laughter as well. A few fans undercut the sweetness of the interaction by pointing out the awkward format. One person wrote: "Total dad move relaying the message through mom because he doesn't have social media" with a crying-laughing emoji.

Hudson, now 43 years old, was born during Hawn's marriage to actor and musician Bill Hudson in the late 1970s. However, Hawn and Bill divorced when Hudson was 18 months old, Bill did not remain close to his biological children. In a 2005 interview with Venus Hudson said that her biological father "doesn't know me from a hole in the wall," and that she considers Russell to be her father.

Of course, many fans are well aware of the meandering love story of Hawn and Russell. Hawn had several high-profile relationships and one marriage before tying the knot with Hudson, but she had her first two children with him. Finally, she began dating Russell in 1983 – 17 years after they first met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966.

Hudson has her own children as well – one from her first marriage to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, one from her relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and one from her current relationship with musician Danny Fujikawa. She posted a Father's Day tribute to Fujikawa on behalf of their daughter as well.