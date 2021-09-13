Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Announce Engagement With Ring Photo

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are engaged! The couple shared the happy news on Monday, with Hudson, 42, posting a photo of the two leaning in to kiss and showing off her engagement ring. Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating for five years and are parents to daughter Rani Rose, who was born in October 2018. “Let’s go!” Hudson captioned the photo.

Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, and said in 2019 she was not in a rush to marry Fujikawa. “Oh god! I’m not thinking about that,” the Fabletics co-founder told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 when asked about marrying again. “Yeah, especially after one wedding, you’re like, ‘Whew!’ It’s a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another interview that same year, Hudson told The Telegraph marriage was on the table, but she did not see it as a golden ticket. “We think about that a lot. Marriage is definitely not a golden ticket – it’s not going to solve any challenges in a relationship,” she said. “But as someone who’s lived through… well, trial and error, I think that the symbolism of marriage, that commitment, is more important to kids than we sometimes think.”

Although Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2016, they have known each other for much longer. They were introduced by Hudson’s friends, Sara and Erin Foster, who are also Fujikawa’s stepsisters. In a 2017 stop on The Talk, Hudson said they have known each other for about 15 years. “In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” Hudson explained. “To have that connection is really powerful.”

Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, who has famously never married her long-time boyfriend, Kurt Russell. The famous mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of PEOPLE‘s Beautiful Issue last year. At the time, Hudson said Fujikawa makes her feel “beautiful every single moment of the day” even after disagreements. “I still feel loved,” she said. “His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”

Hudson’s happy news was met with congratulations from many of her famous friends and followers. “SO happy for you two, congratulations!!!” Katie Couric wrote. “Finally we are officially sisters!!” Erin Foster wrote. “Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people,” Sara Foster added. “Aww congrats,” Zoey Deutsch commented.