Kate Hudson Reveals Surprising Career Move

✖

Fans know Kate Hudson as a talented actor, but she's going a completely different route with her next career move. Entertainment Tonight noted that Hudson is "finally" putting out music. She told her fans about her latest project, an album, on Monday.

Hudson posted a couple of photos of herself singing into the mic on Instagram. It appears as though her recording session may have been filmed, as an individual with a large camera appeared in one of the shots. In her caption for the snaps, Hudson included the caption, "#albumincoming." She also wrote about getting into the music business, "Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!"

Hudson may be newer to the music industry, but she certainly has some skills. She showed off those very vocal chops in the 2021 film Music and in NBC's That's My Jam, during which she performed Ariana Grande's "7 Rings." Grande even let Hudson know that she was a fan of her rendition, as she commented on an Instagram video of her singing, "Stunning, perfect, gorgeous." The "thank u, next" singer added, "May we have this on all streaming services please?"

It's also not totally surprising to hear that Hudson is giving a singing career a shot as she previously spoke about her future in the entertainment business with Women's Health in early 2021. She stated that the pandemic allowed her to focus on her creative pursuits, possibly referencing her new music career, as she said, "For innately creative people, when we get the space to daydream, it's a gift. Then you come out and hopefully have all these ideas." For those worried about what Hudson's next steps mean for her acting career, worry not. Elsewhere in the interview, the Almost Famous star did say that she will act in the future. Although, she'll be doing so on her own terms.

"I will definitely do rom-coms again. But I haven't been happy with the way people try to convince me a rom-com should be," Hudson said. She also said that when it comes to appearing in future films, "I will act when I want, but I want to tell stories. I'll be the woman with all those crazy, big bracelets, jewelry, and caftans, directing."