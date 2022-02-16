Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder Is Dating Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris

Another next-generation celebrity couple has just gone public: 19-year-old Iris Apatow and 18-year-old Ryder Robinson. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, and fans of their famous parents have taken notice. Iris is the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, while Ryder is the son of actress Kate Hudson and singer Chris Robinson.

Ryder posted a photo of himself with Iris on Monday, Feb. 14 with a simple heart emoji as the only caption. It showed the young couple apparently in a restaurant with Ryder planting a kiss on Iris’ cheek. She wore a huge grin, and fans fawned over them in the comment section. Among the adoring comments was one from Hudson herself, who called the duo her “sweets.” Iris’ older sister Maude also commented: “So cute,” while Mann commented with three heart emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details on this burgeoning relationship are slim, but fans and friends seem to love it already. Many commented with more adoring emojis, and one wrote: “Whoa whoa whoa!!! I’ve been living underneath a rock! Y’all are dating?! OMG.” Another added: “This makes me so happy!” while a third commented “OMG WOW HERE FOR THIS!!!!!! Wow!!!”

Apatow and Mann’s fans already know Iris well from her appearances in Knocked Up, Funny People and This is 40 growing up. Her older sister, 24-year-old Maude has taken her acting career even further in recent years, appearing in movies like Other People, The House of Tomorrow, Assassination Nation and The King of Staten Island. She currently stars in HBO’s Euphoria as Lexi Howard.

It’s unclear if Iris intends to break into the family business as well. She is certainly popular on Instagram where she has made headlines for calling out her mother publicly when she violates social media decorum. Mann told Us Weekly in 2018 that she relies on her savvy daughters for fashion and beauty advice, saying: “I ask their opinions and they ask mine. Iris doesn’t really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris, and then I care what both of them have to say. That’s how it works!”

As for Ryder, he is the eldest of Hudson’s children and she raved about him in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. She said that she “can’t wait to go to a bar” with Ryder, adding: “Is that weird? …People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t, actually.’ I’m having a blast.”