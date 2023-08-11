Kate Gosselin Reportedly Feels 'Against' the Wall After Son Colin's Allegations

The Gosselin family has been hit with drama in recent weeks, with a disagreement between siblings sharing alleged acts by Kate Gosselin claiming she unleashed her frustrations on her son, Collin. It's the latest chapter in the post-divorce saga between Gosselin and her former husband.

According to InTouch, Kate Gosselin feels "pushed against a wall" after her son's claims against her. Collin Gosselin appeared in a promo for Dark Side of the 2000s on VICE, offering up his relationship with his mother.

"I'm not gonna say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," he says in the teaser clip. "I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through.

"And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me," he added. "I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

Collin Gosselin had previously alluded to his relationship with his mother and his separation from his siblings back in 2022. He said that the turning point for their relationship was when he was admitted into a mental health facility. "I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," he says, raising questions about the timeline of his committal. "It's tough."

According to InTouch, the claims made by Collin Gosselin sparked a response from his sister, Mady, that casts doubts his way, too, and hints at something in their past. "I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote on social media. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last уear). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity or religious beliefs to be in my life."

Will we ever get to pinpoint the truth in the situation? Should we ever learn about it? If one thing is certain, being raised in front of a TV camera and reality stardom well after the show ends doesn't seem to be beneficial to a happy family.