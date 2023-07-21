Mady Gosselin Accuses Brother Collin of 'Violent Behavior'

Following some explosive comments from Collin Gosselin about his family life, his sister Mady has accused him of violence and "hate speech." Recently, Collin spoke openly about his damaged relationship with his mother, Kate, in Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, titled "Jon & Kate: Family Circus." Among Collin's claims, was that he felt his mother took "out her anger and frustration" on him.

Now, In Touch reports that Mady has taken to Instagram to air her grievances against Collin, writing in an Instagram Stories post, "I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight. I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last уear).

Mady continued, "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity or religious beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private. For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech.

She then concluded her message, "I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them. I've had hundreds of people messaging my private accounts with the most hurtful words you can imagine in the last few days, all without knowing the full truth of what we've been through. I'm asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail going forward."

Notably, just last year, Collin Gosselin spoke exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier, recalling the difficult time he had during his early teen years after being institutionalized, and during his conversation with Frazier, Collin also revealed that he hasn't seen most of his siblings in years. Collin's estrangement from his mom and siblings started, he says, when Kate admitted him to a mental health facility. It was originally believed that she did this in 2017, but new comments from the teen indicate it was earlier. "I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin shared. "It's tough."