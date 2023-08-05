Jon Gosselin's Ex Speaks out to Defend His Son

Jon Gosselin's ex, Colleen Conrad, has stepped forward to defend Collin Gosselin amid public debate over his behavior. After seeing the recent "derogatory statements" made by Jon's ex-wife Kate and daughter Mady, 22, about Collin, Conrad, who dated Jon for seven years, spoke out on Instagram Friday, explaining why she "felt compelled to defend" him."These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12," she captioned the post with a collage of herself and the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star. "Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family's life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he's unable to defend himself." According to Conrad, Collin lived with her for nearly two years after she split from Jon in 2021, up until the age of 18.

"He thrived and was always kind and respectful [and] he never talked back to me," she continued. "He was never violent and is far from being considered dangerous. He is there for me when I need him, even bringing me white roses every time he visits." "I could tag a multitude of people who have spent time with Collin, and they would all attest to what an amazing person he is," she wrote. "He has overcome more challenges than any one person should ever have to endure." "Despite being institutionalized for 3 years alone with only 3 visits from his mother and not receiving proper education, he achieved a 4.0 GPA and won the highest GPA award at his ROTC banquet. I'm so incredibly proud of his accomplishments." Conrad went on to describe Collin's persistence in joining the Marines, even though it seemed "impossible given his background."

"He went off all medication two years ago and continued to thrive in school and working jobs," she explained. "He sought private psychiatric evaluations as an adult that disproved all the previous diagnoses. It was his determination that led him to the Marines, where he's now fulfilling his dream. He wouldn't be there if he hadn't proved those diagnoses wrong." At the end of the message, she gave an update on Collin's training for the Marines. "I have received letters from Collin during his time in boot camp, and he admits that it is challenging, but he is happy and proud to be there," she shared. "He is a testament to strength and courage, and I am honored to have him in my life." She added, "Collin will always be part of my family, and I'll support him, no matter what comes our way. That's what family does. The truth about Collin's character deserves praise, not unfounded accusations from those estranged from his life."

In addition, Jon's rep has told PEOPLE, "Jon is very pleased to see that Colleen has finally come out to support his son Collin to the public. Jon and Colleen have remained friends and he will always be appreciative of Colleen's participation in co-parenting Collin." In Pennsylvania, Conrad met Jon as they were growing up, but their relationship did not begin until 2014. They faced several challenges in 2020 when Jon was hospitalized for 11 days and unable to work for 47 days due to COVID-19, while Conrad was diagnosed with breast cancer, according to PEOPLE. Their health issues ultimately strained their relationship, and in August 2021, Jon confirmed they had split.

The outspoken support Conrad gave Collin comes as sister Mady as well as her mother Kate both addressed his alleged behavioral issues in the past two weeks. Kate said in a statement to PEOPLE, "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs." In the past, Jon and Collin acknowledged that Collin spent time in the hospital at age 12. Jon admitted to spending $1 million to get Collin out of treatment on Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s. Furthermore, he told the Daily Mail in 2019 that Collin had no diagnosed medical condition other than common ADHD at the time.