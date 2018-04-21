‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Actress Karla Souza Gives Birth to First Child

Karla Souza, who plays Laurel Castillo on ABC‘s How To Get Away With Murder, welcomed a baby girl on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Souza introduced her daughter to the world on Instagram first, writing in both English and Spanish. “God blessed us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, Souza and her husband, Marshall Trenkmann, named their first child Gianna.

“The last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle,” Souza wrote on her Instagram Story, including photos of her pregnancy. At the end of the slideshow, she wrote, “We welcome our healthy baby girl Gianna, and we couldn’t geel more blessed in this moment.”

Souza and Trenkmann have been married since 2014.

During the first half of How To Get Away With Murder‘s fourth season, Souza’s character was also pregnant on the show. Laurel gave birth to a son prematurely after the father, Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) was killed in a fire. The show wrapped up on March 15.

Although HTGAWM has not been renewed for a fifth season yet, creator Pete Nowalk told Deadline last month he has some big plans for the next batch of episodes and wants to focus on a new mystery. Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Oliver Hampton (Conrad Ricamora) might also be getting married, while Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating will also play a major role, of course.

“I haven’t made any specific decisions,” Nowalk told Deadline. “But what I do love for Annalise is she’s really doing well right now with her sobriety, and she shed a lot of her own self-hate. I think the Isaac therapy actually really helped her, and she’s in a good place.”

HTGAWM is Souza’s first major English-language role. Before she was cast on the ABC series, she starred in telenovelas and Spanish-language films. In 2013, she starred in the international hit, Instructions Not Included.

In February, Souza said she was raped early in her career by a director. She told CNN that she “ended up allowing to him to kiss me, to touch me in ways I did not want him to touch me and in one of the instances he violently assaulted me and yes, he raped me.”

Although she did not name the director, Televisa, the largest television network in Mexico, cut all ties with independent producer Gustavo Loza after an investigation. Loza denied the allegations, reports the Associated Press.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Karla Souza