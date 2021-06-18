Kim Kardashian Details What Led to Kanye West Divorce

✖

During June 17's part one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, Kim Kardashian opened up about some of the factors that led to her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS mogul detailed the split to host Andy Cohen, explaining that their relationship was her first "real marriage." Ultimately, Kardashian believes that they were just too different, despite their successful "co-parenting relationship."

"It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part," Kardashian explained. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try." While Kardashian explained that she wouldn't be getting too in-depth about their relationship on television, she believes that their foundation of friendship will remain. "I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan," Kardashian said. "He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."

Her relationship with Kanye isn't the only thing that Kim addressed in the reunion. Cohen asked Kardashian if she planned on toning down her sexy social media posts now that she's studying to be a lawyer. While Kardashian admitted she did consider taking a step towards being more conservative, she realized she didn't have to.

"I thought about this," the KKW Beauty founder told Cohen. "And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.'" Kardashian then hilariously reveals she was slightly concerned about her social media presence during one visit to the White House, which came soon after she posted a sexy shot to her Instagram. "I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here,'" she recalls. "And then I thought, ‘You know, you gotta be you.'"

The KUWTK star added that she is happy keeping her image as it is now because it's "so freeing" to be comfortable in her body and in the best shape of her life. There is one concern the mother-of-four does have about her public persona on social media: "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school," she explained, "and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posting selfies and bikinis." Kardashian said "there will be limits" as her kids get older, but for now, she relied on her family to let her know if she's crossed a line.