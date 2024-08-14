'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Engaged to 'Ozark' Actor Tom Pelphrey

Wedding bells are in the future for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. The Big Bang Theory alum took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 14 to share the news that she and the Ozark star are engaged after an "amazing weekend." Cuoco showed off their smiles and stunning ring, followed by a couple of sweet photos with their daughter, whom they welcomed in March 2023.

Cuoco confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in May 2022, announcing just five months later they were expecting. The following January, she shared a glimpse at her tattoo dedicated to Pelphrey, showing just how in love they really are. Even if Pelphrey had no idea about his now-fiancee's Big Bang fame. Now their love story is reaching new heights, and they seem as happy as ever.

(Photo: Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

Both Cuoco and Pelphrey have not been shy about showing off their relationship, whether it's at red carpet events or on social media. That also includes showing off their sweet baby girl Matilda, who even visited her mom on set for the very first time earlier this summer. She is the first child of the actors, but Cuoco was previously married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

During an interview with USA Today in May 2022, Kaley Cuoco opened up about how she and Tom Pelphrey met, revealing they have the same manager and were even set up by her, "which is so Hollywood," she shared. The two met at an Ozark premiere, and once she heard his voice and turned around, "It was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. I was loved at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

Now that it's been over two years, that quote couldn't be more true. Cuoco certainly manifested her life together with Pelphrey, which was really only just a matter of time. Finding a best friend and true love in Hollywood these days, or anywhere, really, is tough, and the fact that Cuoco managed to find love at first sight is a sign that it is never too late for anyone. Congratulations to the happy couple as they embark on this new chapter!