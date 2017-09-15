Kailyn Lowry Reveals Update on New Baby’s Name

It’s been more than a month since Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third child, a son with longtime friend Chris Lopez. However, the Teen Mom 2 cast member still hasn’t named the baby boy, who is nicknamed “Baby Lo”.

Fans thought they may have discovered the newborn’s name when a photo leaked of Lopez and the baby with the name “Murphy Nixon” written on it. The option seemed to fit, as Lowry had previously floated the name Murphy to followers as a possible name choice over the summer.

However, it appears “Murphy Nixon” is not the official name for Baby Lo.

“That’s not his name,” Lowry told Radar. “He still doesn’t have a name. Chris and I just can’t decide.”

Lowry has been vocal about her apprehension in naming the newborn since she was pregnant. This new update shows that Lowry still hasn’t gotten closer to a final option.

“We don’t have a baby name, and we don’t have any ideas either,” she told the outlet right after the birth. “Everything we thought we liked doesn’t fit him.”

Baby Lo is Lowry’s third son, following 3-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin and 7-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera.

Lowry’s pregnancy was documented and is currently being shown on Teen Mom 2.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.

