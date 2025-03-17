Justin Theroux Just Got Married

For Jennifer Aniston fans hoping for her to reconcile with Justin Theroux, that won’t happen. The actress’ ex-husband is a newly married man.

Theroux wed Nicole Brydon Bloom, months after their August 2024 engagement. They first sparked dating rumors in February 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In photos obtained by TMZ, the newlyweds can be seen dancing and embracing on a beach. Theroux dons a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket, black pants and black bowtie. Bloom opted for a flowy white dress with an open back, perfect for a beachfront ceremony.

Theroux, 50, didn’t hold out for the bling. He proposed in Italy with a 4-carat emerald cut diamond and a band that includes both his and her birthstones.

In May 2023, he spoke with Esquire about his decision to keep his love life under wraps. “I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he told the publication. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he added, learning from his past highly publicized marriage to Aniston.

Theroux and Aniston wed in 2015, before splitting less than three years later. As for what contributed to their split, Aniston and Theroux reportedly disagreed over their different lifestyles and the desire to live in different cities as key factors, with Theroux preferring New York and Aniston preferring Los Angeles.

In his chat with Esquire, he addressed rumors about what led to their split. “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,’ he said. ‘Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole “This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!” That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

Brydon Bloom, 30, is also an actress, and also a journalist. Her credits include The Affair and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.