Justin Theroux Is Going to Be a Dad

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are pregnant! PEOPLE has confirmed the couple, who wed this March, are expecting their first child together.

Rumors of their romance were first sparked in February 2023 when they were spotted at a Netflix event together. They were spotted sharing a kiss a month later, and they officially made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

PEOPLE exclusively reported their engagement in August 2024. He proposed in Italy with a 4-carat emerald cut diamond and a band that includes both his and her birthstones.

Theroux has kept his relationship with Bloom out of the limelight. However, he did mention their romance in a May 2023 interview with Esquire during their courtship. “I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he told the publication at the time. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he added, seemingly referencing his previous marriage to Friends’ Jennifer Aniston.

Theroux and Aniston reportedly ended their marriage due to lifestyle reasons, with alleged disagreements over living in NYC vs LA and whether or not to have children. They were married for two and a half years.

Speaking with Esquire, Theroux said the reasons alleged by gossip magazines about their split, such as Aniston wanting to live in Los Angeles and Theroux wanting to live in New York, aren’t true. “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he explained. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

He claimed they remained friends. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally,” he added.