Julia Roberts' Daughter Hazel Makes Rare Appearance on Cannes Red Carpet

Julia Roberts' daughter Hazel Moder made her red carpet debut on Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, rarely put their children in the spotlight, but 16-year-old Hazel looked like she loved walking the glamorous red carpet alongside A-listers. Moder and Hazel attended the premiere for Flag Day, the new film directed by and starring Sean Penn.

Moder, 52, was the cinematographer on the film. He wore a navy suit, while Hazel wore a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes, notes E! News. Roberts, 53, and Moder have two other children, Hazel's twin brother Phinnaeus and son Henry Daniel, 14. The two have been married since 2002 and met while making The Mexican in 2000. Moder was also the cinematographer on The Normal Heart, which earned both him and Roberts Emmy nominations.

(Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Flag Day is based on the Jennifer Vogel book Flim-Flam Man: The True Story Of My Father’s Counterfeit Life. Penn stars as John Vogel, a conman, while his daughter Dylan Penn stars as Jennifer, who comes to terms with her father's past. Josh Brolin and Kathryn Winnick also star in the film, which opens on Aug. 13.

During the festival, Moder spoke with Indiewire about the cameras he used to film Flag Day. He used 16mm film and sought to stay true to the 1970s setting of the story. "We set out to honor the true story written about a girl growing up in the ’70s and piecing together her disjointed memories of her family," Moder explained. "Film allowed us to express the vision closer to the way our memories work, things bleeding together with interesting surprises revealed as we look back. The smaller, faster lenses allowed enough exposure along with the dreamy fall off when we needed it."

Roberts does have an Instagram page, but she rarely shares family photos. She does post a picture with Moder on the Fourth of July though, as that date happens to be their wedding anniversary. She did not miss the opportunity earlier this month, as this year marked their 19th anniversary. "19 years... just getting started," she wrote alongside a beach selfie with her husband.

Moder also rarely uses his Instagram page, and he did not share photos from the red carpet. He recently shared a video of Henry skateboarding to celebrate his son's 14th birthday. In September 2019, he posted a funny selfie Hazel took. "The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter...and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly," he wrote at the time.