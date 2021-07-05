Julia Roberts Posts Rare Selfie Alongside Husband Danny Moder in Honor of Wedding Anniversary

✖

Julia Roberts might have an Instagram page, but unlike many celebrities, she is very selective about what she posts. On Sunday, she posted on her page for the first time since May 19 to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with her husband Danny Moder. The two married in 2002 and they have three children, 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 14.

"19 years... Just getting started," Roberts wrote alongside the beach selfie with Moder. The post racked up over 500,000 likes and comments from her famous friends. "Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th," Rita Wilson wrote. Filmmaker Sam Taylor Johnson commented with two hearts and a raised hands emoji.

This was Roberts' first post since she celebrated getting her second coronavirus vaccination dose on May 19. She urged her millions of followers to get vaccinated as well. "Fully….VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go, go, go," Roberts, 53, wrote alongside a windswept selfie. The last time Moder appeared on Roberts' Instagram was July 4, 2020, when the couple celebrated 18 years of marriage.

Moder, 52, is a cinematographer whom Roberts met in 2001 when he shot The Mexican, which co-starred Brad Pitt. He earned an Emmy nomination for shooting HBO's The Normal Heart, which coincidentally earned Roberts an Emmy nomination as well. Moder is also very particular about what he posts on his Instagram page. He made headlines in May 2019 when he posted a photo of Roberts with their children to mark Mother's Day that year. On June 18, he posted a video of Henry skateboarding to mark Henry's 14th birthday.

In a 2018 episode of the Goop podcast, Roberts called marrying Moder the "best decision" she made in her life, reports Entertainment Tonight. "It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Roberts explained at the time. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels."

"Then, of course, the bigger [questions] are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy?" Roberts continued. "You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things because we do things differently... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."