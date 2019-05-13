Julia Roberts Posts Rare Photo with All Children

Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder shared a rare photo of the couple’s three children to mark Mother’s Day on Instagram Sunday.

Moder’s photo included Roberts in the center, with their twins Hazel and Finn, 14, and son Henry, 11 gathered around her. Moder also snuck into the picture.

“That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” Moder wrote in the caption.

Although Roberts and Moder both have Instagram accounts, the two rarely share photos of their family. According to Wonderwall, this weekend’s Mother’s Day post was the first time Moder shared a photo of the children since Fall 2017.

Roberts did share her own Instagram post to mark Mother’s Day, but it was a photo of her own mother, the late Betty Lou Bredemus.

Moder and Roberts have been married since 2002. Moder is a cinematographer, with a long list of credits that includes Point Break (2015), Fireflies in the Garden and Netflix’s Ibiza. He earned an Emmy nomination for his cinematography on Ryan Murphy’s The Normal Heart, which starred Roberts. He most recently worked on Dead to Me, the Netflix series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Caredellini.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar last year, Roberts explained how difficult it is to keep gossip away from their children and live a low-key lifestyle.

“Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,’” Roberts said. “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage.”

She added, “We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together. What I like is when they write, ‘the $150 million divorce,’ and then a week later a different tabloid says, ‘the $275 million divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Well, somebody got a paycheck in the last week. This is getting good.’”

Winfrey asked Roberts if she thought her unconditional love would be enough for her children in the world today.

“Will anybody’s? It’s different than when I might have said to my mom, ‘Mom, you don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today,’ even though she probably did,” Roberts said. “Danny and I really don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things and I just say to them, ‘I’m going to say no, and I’m going to look into it because I don’t even know what we’re talking about.’”

Roberts was recently seen on television in Amazon’s Homecoming and on the big screen in Ben Is Back. Her next film is Amazon’s Little Bee.

Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images