Julia Roberts Cozies up to Husband Danny Moder in Rare Photo for Charity Event

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are rarely seen at Hollywood events together. However, the two made an appearance at a charity event on Wednesday night, and even posed for a photo. The couple, who have been married since 2002, attended an event to raise money for disaster relief.

Roberts, 52, and Moder, 50, attended the 2020 CORE Gala at Hollywood’s Wiltern Theater, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The event marked the 10th anniversary of CORE, which was founded by actor Sean Penn after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. The event raised $5 million and attracted other stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Alyssa Milano, Connie Britton, Rachel Zoe, Jason Derulo, Naomi Campbell and G-Eazy.

DiCaprio donated a lithograph that was auctioned off for $110,000, while singer Portugal. The Man auctioned off a living room concert for $140,000. A piece of Jim Carrey’s art sold in the five-figure range.

Conan O’Brien hosted the event, while Jenny Lewis, Dwight Yoakam, Henning May and Portugal. The Man performed.

Moder and Roberts have succeeded in keeping their relationship and family out of the limelight, even though both have active Instagram accounts. For example, in May 2019, Moder shared his first photo of their children since fall 2017. The couple are parents to twins Hazel and Phinneaus, 15, and Henry, 12.

Moder is a cinematographer and earned an Emmy nomination for Ryan Murphy’s The Normal Heart, which starred Roberts. His other credits include Ibiza, Deja Vu, Point Break (2015), Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Plush. He also shot episodes of Amazon’s short-lived The Last Tycoon starring Matt Bomer, and Netflix’s Dead to Me.

In a 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar, Roberts said she was “so proud” of her marriage, which is why tabloid gossip makes things uncomfortable.

“Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,’” Roberts explained. “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage.”

The Oscar-winner continued, “We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together. What I like is when they write, ‘the $150 million divorce,’ and then a week later a different tabloid says, ‘the $275 million divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Well, somebody got a paycheck in the last week. This is getting good.’”

Roberts recently starred in the Amazon series Homecoming and the movies Ben Is Back and Wonder.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CORE Gala