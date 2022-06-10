Jordan Fisher Welcomes First Baby With Wife Ellie Woods

✖

Congratulations are in order for Jordan Fisher! The Broadway star is officially taking on daddy duties after he and his wife Ellie Woods welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday, June 9. After officially announcing in a tweet on Thursday, "I'm a dad," the proud papa took to Instagram Friday morning to give fans their first glimpse and his bundle of joy.

The Dancing With the Stars champion officially introduced his son to the world by way of a heartwarming montage video documenting Woods' pregnancy journey from the moment they learned they were expecting their first child together to following several months. The video ended with several photos of the new parents holding their baby boy together in the hospital. Fisher shared the clip alongside a caption reading, "What a journey this has been. we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born." He went on to reveal that he and his wife's baby boy, Riley William Fisher, arrived at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Woods shared the same video with an identical caption to her own account.

Little Riley's birth came six months after his parents first announced they were expecting. In December 2021, the couple revealed they had a little one on the way when Fisher took to Instagram with a video showing his wife surprising him with a positive pregnancy test. In the adorable video, Woods asked Fisher to put on his jacket and reach into his pocket, where she had stashed the pregnancy test. The couple then spread the good news to their loved ones with cupcakes filled with blue frosting to share they are expecting a little boy. Fisher wrote in the caption of the clip, "and the journey begins...can't wait to meet you."

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star and his wife first met when he was just 13 years old while they were both growing up in Birmingham, Alabama. Speaking to Us Weekly in June 2019, Fisher said, "We've been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating. And then it didn't take any time at all for me to know she was my person." The couple tied the knot in November 2020 in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort after Fisher popped the question in May 2019.

News of their latest relationship milestone was met with a round of congratulatory posts. Responding to Fisher's post, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series star Jensen Arnold Hill commented, "Oh my goodness!! He's the cutest thing!!! I am so happy for you guys!! Congrats!!" Actress Sarah Hyland wrote, "CRYINGGGGGGGGGGG" alongside a series of heart-eye emojis.