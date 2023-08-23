Jon Gosselin Has Message for Estranged Daughter Mady After Allegations of Abuse Against Her Brother Collin

Jon Gosselin has a new message for his estranged daughter Mady, after she came forward with allegations of abuse against her brother Collin. Speaking exclusively to ET, Jon said that he was "heartbroken" to hear about Mady's claims. However, he feels that the allegations originated with his ex-wife, Kate.

"Well, I was heartbroken when Mady came out with what she said about Collin only because she hasn't seen him either," Jon said. "So how can you say these things about your brother? And where did that come from?" Making it clear where he points the finger, Jon added, "We all know where it came from, it came from Kate. Exactly Kate's words." He also stated that he believes any issues Madi has with Colin would stem from when they were both much younger, because it's been several years since they've been around one another.

Jon later offered some fatherly insight, saying, "My message for Mady is: I still love my daughter. I mean, she's my daughter. But please don't talk anything negative about a sibling you haven't seen in over seven, eight years and he hasn't done anything to you, and you should treat people the way you want to be treated."

Mady first shared her allegations back in July, following the debut of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s episode about their family, titled "Jon & Kate: Family Circus." In the docuseries episode, Collin spoke about his relationship with his mother and stated that he feels she took "out her anger and frustration" on him when he was younger. This clearly did not sit well with Mady, who later took to Instagram to defend her mother and make allegations of violence and "hate speech" toward Collin.

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last уear)."

Mady continued, "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity or religious beliefs to be in my life. Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private. For me, there is no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech.

She then concluded her message, "I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them. I've had hundreds of people messaging my private accounts with the most hurtful words you can imagine in the last few days, all without knowing the full truth of what we've been through. I'm asking for peace and privacy (and no more hate mail going forward."