Jon and Kate Gosselin's Son Collin Has Emotional Message for Siblings He Hasn't Seen in Years

Jon and Kate Gosselin's son Collin says he hasn't seen most of his siblings in years, and he has an emotional message for them. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin opened up about his estrangement from his mom and siblings, which started when Kate admitted him to a mental health facility in 2017. "I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin shared. "It's tough." Collin is one of the famous Gosselin sextuplets who also have two older twin sisters.

"I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk," he later added, "just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost." While he does want to mend his relationship with his siblings, Collin made it clear that he does not feel it's his responsibility to make extend the first olive branch. "I haven't reached out to them, they haven't reached out to me," he said. "I want to respect their space and their time and respect how they feel about everything, so I'm kind of just waiting for the day that they reach out. I don't want to reach out. I don't want to invade their space. I'd rather just let them do it on their own terms."

Collin Gosselin has a message for the brothers and sisters he has not seen in years. pic.twitter.com/WFw0KWB8A7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 28, 2022

"I love my siblings. I would be willing to put my parents aside and I have. In my eyes, it's me and my siblings. I love them to death," Collin said tearfully. "I love them very much. How I see it is, without parents involved, it's just me and them. I really hope that one day when I have kids that my kids will know their aunt and uncles."

"We were all so close," he added, speaking of when the family were the stars of their own reality TV show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. "... I would just like to see all of them... I hope they're doing well. I hope they're living the lives that they want and that they're happy."

Collin also clarified that he, effectively, does not have a relationship with his mother. Following his father, Jon, getting him out of the facility, Collin went to live with him, as well as his sister Hannah. Jon was awarded custody of both children, but Kate did not show up for the hearing regarding Collin.

Noting his relationship with Hannah, Collin said, "I would do anything for my sister. We don't call [each other] much because... she has better things to do than call me, but whenever she does reach out, it makes my day. I love her to death," he said. "Hannah, she's a big part of my emotional support. She helped me out a lot and still does to this day. [She] still does so much for me."