Olivia Munn Breaks Silence on Pregnancy With Boyfriend John Mulaney Amid Questions About Relationship

Olivia Munn is “feeling really good” about her recently announced pregnancy and new relationship with comedian John Mulaney. The actress has broken her silence, telling Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez that she’s gained a fair amount of well wishes amid the pregnancy news and added controversy. “I’m feeling really good, and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” she told the outlet.

“There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force,” she added of the support she’s received. “There’s a really great dad tribe, too,” she added. “Everyone who comes up is really supportive, and it means so much to me.” For those interested in keeping up with Munn’s pregnancy, the mom-to-be hasn’t yet discovered if she wants to know the sex of her unborn child ahead of time. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not,” she said, adding, “It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life.”

The bundle of joy comes as a shock for many considering the news broke after much speculation over their relationship and the suspicious timeline of events. Mulaney confirmed the new relationship in his first interview since leaving his latest rehab stint on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers.”I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, [Anna Marie Tendler],” he explained, before adding that he”went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half. … Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a beautiful woman named Olivia.” He added: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible and we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”