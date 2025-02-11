John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Bathes With Their Sons, Draws Backlash

Model Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy. And a recent social media post that some find unconventional has sparked a debate about healthy parenting. “BAHHHHHHHHHHH” she captioned a picture to Instagram of her bathing with three of her and John Legend’s kids. Not everyone was in agreement with the photo or the idea. “This a moment that should be kept private.. naked kids and a naked adult in the bath together should be the last thing someone thinks about putting out on the internet whether it was innocent or not…” one commented on Instagram. “The bath pic is weird and unnecessary,” another follower commented. “Kids deserve privacy. Why should the world be seeing them in the bath?” another chimed in.

The cookware line owner defended the photo. The two are parents of four young children: Wren Alexander, 18 months, Esti Maxine, 2, Miles Theodore, 6, and Luna Simone, 8.

Teigan and Legend have been married since 2013. They both dote on their kids separately and together publicly.

As for how she keeps things afloat with such a busy household, the cookbook author revealed to E! News: “We have an incredible amount of nannies. Whenever Mother’s Day comes around, I can only think of them.”

Legend chimed in about how hands on Teigen is. “You’re such a great mom,” he told his wife. “But I think we also try to make sure that we’re there for our kids in the moments that really matter and really help shape their personalities and their views in life. We really talk to them about how to be good people.”

Both of their favorite moments with the kids is their nighttime routine. “I think for me, getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff,” Teigen said, adding, “that’s really special moments that you don’t want to miss out on as parents.”