John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Has Given Birth During Private Concert

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are celebrating a new bundle of joy in their home. Teigen has given birth to a new baby, according to Legend. The "All of Me" singer broke the news while on stage during a private concert on Friday night, per PEOPLE.

"What a blessed day," he said, noting his supermodel wife delivered "the little baby this morning." He added that he "feels energized" after spending "a lot of time" that day with Teigen at the hospital, despite not getting much sleep at all. Teigen herself has not commented on the new baby's delivery. Neither she nor Legend have posted on social media about the baby news as of yet.

This arrival of this "rainbow baby" is especially joyous for the couple, given the tragedy surrounding the Lip Sync Battle host's previous pregnancy. After welcoming daughter Luna in 2016 and son Miles in 2018, Teigen became pregnant again in 2020. However, she lost the child at 20 weeks. "It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," Teigen said of the heartbreaking experience, per BBC. Teigen announced this latest pregnancy in August 2022.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she noted, revealing the child was conceived through IVF. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

This baby's arrival also comes after a tumultuous period for the Chrissy's Court host. In 2021, Teigen was accused of targeting and harassing various social media personalities, including Courtney Stodden and Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham. (According to Stodden, Teigen even urged Stodden and their then-husband Doug Hutchison to kill themselves.) Teigen went on to admit to cyberbullying and temporarily stepped away from social media. However, the model has since returned, often sharing casual life updates, including baby bump updates from this latest pregnancy. She's also updated fans on her sobriety journey, which she began in July 2021.