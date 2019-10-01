Watch: John Legend’s Son Miles Looks Like His Twin as They Play Piano Together

Chrissy Teigen showed us all that the apple doesn’t fall from the tree in their family when it comes to music talent. She recently posted a video to her Instagram account of her husband, John Legend, playing piano with their one-year-old son, Miles.

In the clip, Legend plays a few verses of “My Favorite Things,” the classic song from 1959’s A Sound of Music. Legend’s version is decidedly more jazzy, and his son seems to love it. He plays the keys alongside his dad while looking at him in admiration when he starts to sing.

The comments section quickly blew up at the overload of cuteness on display. Comedian and author Amanda Seales said, “IT BEGINS!!!!” Khloe Kardashian chimed in with four heart-eye emojis. Actress Gwenth Paltrow wrote, “Oh my flipping lord❤️❤️❤️.” Kelly Preston couldn’t handle it. “Oh my gawd!!!!!!!!!!! I can’t take it!!!!,” she wrote. Jessica Alba said, “It’s VERY Sweet,” and even Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul had to get in on the action with three heart emojis.

And on Monday, Teigen showed off the musical and dance skills of their daughter, Luna. She posted a video of them dancing to ballet jams. “The video I didn’t know I needed. Love this so much. Luna flapping her hands is the cutest thing ever,” one person commented.

It’s been a big few weeks on social media for Teigen, although the videos of her kids are definitely more joyous than the ugly feud she was drawn into by President Donald Trump. Legend because a target for Trump when he appeared on an MSNBC town hall with Lester Holt where they discussed criminal justice.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

Then Trump got personal. “Guys like boring musician [John Legend], and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is,” Trump wrote. “But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.” To which Teigen fired back, “lol what a p— ass b—. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

It’s nice to see Teigen back to using her social media for adorable reasons instead of having to defend her family from the leader of the free world.