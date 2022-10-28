See Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Luxurious $18M NYC Penthouse

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have a lot going on with their respective careers and family lives, and they're trying to sell their NYC penthouse in the process. The estate has been on the market since at least Jan. 2022 and has yet to find a new owner, but the singer and supermodel are ready to part ways. They are prepping for the birth of their fourth child, two years after suffering a devastating loss two years ago when they lost their third child prematurely, a son they named Jack. Recently, the supermodel took to social media to announce that they are expecting again, and they both couldn't be happier. While they are one of Hollywood's most adorned couples now, they admit they had earlier dating woes. Reflecting on being married nearly a decade, Legend revealed during an episode of the On Purpose podcast that he wasn't as present in the beginning of their love journey. "I think I was more selfish then," John told Jay about the early days of their romance. "I wasn't a great partner at the beginning of our relationship," he said. Thankfully, things have turned around. It will be better for them if they can get this NYC pad sold.

Months before, the couple listed their real estate project. They were managers of the restoration and combination of two New York penthouses. Before completing the renovations, the musician and supermodel power couple are looking to sell it. The home, located in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, is on the market for a whopping $18 million and it's worth every penny. Renovations came to a halt after the couple decided they could no longer dedicate enough time to the project, realizing it was a massive undertaking. Legend told The Wall Street Journal, "We've realized that because of work and everything, we're really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we're going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we're doing in L.A."

Business isn't the only thing they are focused on. In a message to her Instagram followers, Teigen opened up about undergoing IVF to expand her family. The couple lost their son Jack, who was born months early, a little over a year ago. They share one daughter, Luna, and a son, Miles. Still, they want to make their family dream a reality. And Legend recently gushed about his wife as a mother. "Happy Mother's Day to @chrissyteigen, my love, my partner and the best mommy our kids could ask for. We're so grateful for you. You make all of our lives better—full of love, joy and adventure," he captured an Instagram post with the former model and their kids.

Despite having to jump shift, the penthouses are a great find for anyone who can afford it. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com is advertising the listing. The new owner would be treated to 6,164 square feet with six bedrooms and seven baths. Hardwood floors are spread throughout, with large windows offering tons of daylight and neighborhood views.

Aside from the rooms, there's a glass-front wine cellar, and a landscaped roof terrace equipped with its own irrigation system and grill. Check out what's offered in the photos below.