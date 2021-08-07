'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Calls out Chrissy Teigen's Lack of Apology

✖

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham isn't very satisfied with model Chrissy Teigen's apology –– or lack thereof –– for her alleged cyber-bullying of the teen mom star. Abraham made an appearance on E! News' Just the Sip podcast, where she opened up about her feelings toward the model mother and her past behavior. "I hope she's in a better place," Abraham said. "I still have not been apologized to. I've just noticed her habitual behavior where she will say things and go mute and-or block things, and then not follow through with what she says. Again, that is hypocrisy and I don't tolerate it."

"I am always open to sitting with someone and apologizing, or confronting the situation and moving forward," Abraham continued, showing the attributes she wishes she would've seen from Teigen. "Those things are hard. Those things are not easy." She went on, adding that she doesn't understand "why someone can't become a better version of themselves and step up." "That's a little bit of a let-down for me. If you're going to say something one way, you need to apologize the same way. But I just know the longer somebody waits to do something when they claim they've already done it...I don't know what to tell you. I just wish the best for her, for her marriage and her family," she said.

Abraham told outlets at the time that she believed Teigen's words were "highly disturbing" and felt that Teigen was sex-shaming her. "When I initially saw Chrissy Teigen make these comments I could tell she was a desperate music video groupie and model. [At the time] I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don't behave like that. Now I see it's tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now," Abraham told Fox News at the time.

Tiegen did eventually send out a public apology for her cyber-bullying behavior and "trolling" of Abraham and several other public figures like Courtney Stodden months after the incident came to light. "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she wrote. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."