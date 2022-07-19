Chrissy Teigen Marks Sobriety Milestone

Chrissy Teigen has reached a significant milestone in her sobriety journey. As PEOPLE noted, Teigen marked one year of sobriety on Monday. She celebrated the occasion by posting an emotional message to her followers on Instagram.

Teigen posted a clip that featured some highlights from a recent trip with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, daughter Luna and son Miles. Alongside the video, she wrote that she has "not" had "a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow." Teigen went on to write that since quitting alcohol, she's felt better than ever before.

"I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good," she wrote. "sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol." Teigen reflected on some of those very moments, including an Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion demo, various awards shows, and even time spent with her family. Even though Teigen is marking a year of sobriety, she's not sure what her journey will look like going forward. However, right now, she believes that she'll be better off forgoing alcohol.

"While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again," Teigen wrote. "And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback??" Teigen's friends and followers alike showered her with support in the comments section of the post. Legend even commented, "Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!"

Teigen previously opened up about marking 100 days of sobriety back in October while talking to PEOPLE. She said about the progress she had made since deciding to give up alcohol, "It feels like a little kid, right? You don't want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?'" The Cravings author continued, "It is weird to go through these milestones of, 'Oh my God, this is the first time that I've woken up after a birthday and I remember everything, I feel great.'"