Chrissy Teigen's Reality Show Returning After Its Future Was in Jeopardy

You haven't seen the last of Chrissy's Court. Chrissy Teigen's TV series, which initially aired on the now-defunct Quibi, is returning for Season 2, per UPI. The second season will air on the Roku Channel.

Chrissy's Court was one of the many programs that premiered on Quibi when the streaming platform launched in April 2020. The series saw Teigen presiding over real small claims cases and her rulings were legally binding. Chrissy's Court was a family affair, as Teigen's mother, Pepper Thai, served as her bailiff. In Season 1, Teigen heard one case per 10-minute episode. It's unclear how the format will work now that the series has gone to the Roku Channel. Season 2 will premiere on June 17. The episode count for the season has not yet been revealed.

Like many other shows on Quibi, Chrissy's Court was picked up by the Roku Channel when the streaming service shut down. The streaming platform lasted only six months before shutting down. At the time, former HP CEO Meg Whitman, who co-founded Quibi with Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced that they would be working to make sure that its programming slate would find another home.

"While we have enough capital to continue operating for a significant period of time, we made the difficult decision to wind down the business, return cash to our shareholders, and say goodbye to our talented colleagues with grace," Whitman said in a press release. "We continue to believe that there is an attractive market for premium, short-form content. Over the coming months, we will be working hard to find buyers for these valuable assets who can leverage them to their full potential." Both Whitman and Katzenberg released a statement in which they spoke about what went wrong with Quibi. While they could not point to one specific reason, they did offer an apology to those who supported the venture.

"Quibi is not succeeding. Likely for one of two reasons: because the idea itself wasn't strong enough to justify a standalone streaming service or because of our timing," Katzenberg and Whitman said. "Unfortunately, we will never know but we suspect it's been a combination of the two. The circumstances of launching during a pandemic is something we could have never imagined but other businesses have faced these unprecedented challenges and have found their way through it. We were not able to do so. ...All that is left now is to offer a profound apology for disappointing you and, ultimately, for letting you down."