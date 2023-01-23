Joey Lawrence Welcomes Third Child, His First With Wife Samantha Cope

Actor Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope welcomed their first child together last week. Their daughter Dylan Rose Lawrence was born on Jan. 16. Lawrence, 46, and his ex-wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson, are also parents to daughters Liberty, 12, and Charleston, 16. Dylan is Cope's first child.

"Mom, Dad, and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl," Lawrence and Cope wrote in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 20. "We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude. Wow, what a beautiful journey." The couple went on to thank their friends, family, and fans and promised to share "baby spam" on their social media pages.

Melissa Joan Hart, who worked with Lawrence on Melissa & Joey and My Fake Fiance, congratulated the couple by posting three flower emojis. "What perfection," Christy Carlson Romano wrote. "Awww welcome to the world sweet baby...please enjoy your stay," Joely Fisher wrote.

Lawrence and Cope, 35, met while making the 2021 Lifetime movie My Husband's Secret Brother, which was directed by Lawrence's brother Anthony Lawrence. They got engaged in August 2021, about a year after Lawrence filed for divorce from Yawn-Nelson. Cope and Lawrence married in May 2022, during an intimate ceremony in Temecula, California. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September.

Before their wedding, the two told PEOPLE they knew they were right for each other the moment they met. "From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself," Cope told the magazine. "He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.'"

"When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick," Lawrence said. "I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."

Lawrence was previously married to Michelle Vella from 2002 to 2005 and Yawn-Nelson from 2005 to 2020. He is best known for starring in Blossom, Melissa & Joey, and Brotherly Love. He has competed in Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.