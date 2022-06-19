'Blossom' Cast Member Recently Tied the Knot

Joey Lawrence is a married man once again. PEOPLE reported that the former Blossom star tied the knot with Samantha Cope on Sunday in Temecula, California. Lawrence announced his engagement to Cope in August 2021.

Lawrence and Cope exchanged vows at the Temecula Creek Inn during an outdoor ceremony. Their friends and family, including Lawrence's brothers, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence, and his daughters, Charleston and Liberty. According to PEOPLE, the guests took part in a cocktail ceremony after the couple walked down the aisle. They then feasted on a meal of filet, mahi-mahi, and roasted chicken.

Lawrence and Cope spoke with PEOPLE before their wedding. During their discussion, they opened up about their relationship and how they knew that each other was the "one." Cope said that their relationship works because she can truly be herself. She added, "He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever.'"

As for Lawrence, he said, "When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That's super important. And I am so thankful."

Prior to marrying Cope, Lawrence was married to Chandie Lawrence, with whom he shares his two daughters. It was reported in July 2020 that Lawrence filed for divorce from Chandie after nearly 15 years of marriage. A little over a year later, the actor announced his engagement to Cope. PEOPLE noted that the couple met in 2020 when they co-starred in Lifetime's My Husband's Secret Brother. Around the time that their engagement news emerged, Page Six reported that Lawrence spoke about finding love with Cope during an interview. They also noted that he casually referred to his partner as his fiancée while chatting with them.

"When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make," Lawrence said of Cope. "And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with." The Dancing With the Stars alum added, "I know when you grow up, you always hear about opposites attract. But as we get older we realize you really do have to grow old with your best pal because there are so many areas in life where, you know, it will tear you apart if you're not."