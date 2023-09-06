Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce Filing Hints at Second Daughter's Name

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have led notably private home lives since their marriage in 2019, but their ongoing divorce proceedings are revealing new details about their family. A year after representatives for the former couple confirmed they welcomed their second child together, Jonas' Tuesday divorce filing in Miami-Dade County, Florida hinted at their second daughter's name.

In the court documents, obtained by E! News, Jonas requested a parenting plan for his and Turner's two children. The documents name the two children by their initials, W.J. for their eldest daughter, Willa, followed by the initials D.J. for youngest. The documents also revealed that the little one was born on July 5, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Prior to the court filing, neither Jonas nor Turner had revealed many details about their youngest, a representative for the couple only confirming in a statement in July of last year that, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

In addition to baby D.J., Jonas and turner are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020, with report surfacing shortly after that they named their firstborn Willa. A source told Us Weekly of the name, "isn't a family name and isn't short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby's arrival." Since becoming parents, Jonas and Turner have attempted to keep their children out of the public spotlight and have not shared photos of either one of their daughters on their social media pages.

Amid Jonas and Turner's divorce after four years marriage, the two girls are currently residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the country, according to the court documents. In the filing, Jonas also expressed that he plans to split custody with Turner, the documents stating that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility," adding that the parenting plan should include "a timesharing scheduling providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

In a joint statement Wednesday morning, Jonas and Turner indicated that their decision to their marriage was amicable, the statement reading, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." The former couple went on to request privacy "for us and our children," adding that "there are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."