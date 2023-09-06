Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Their Silence on Their Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence after deciding to end their marriage of four years. Hours after Jonas filed for divorce from his wife, whom he married in 2019, the couple addressed the end of their relationship in a joint statement shared to their Instagram accounts early Wednesday morning, confirming that the split was amicable and asking for privacy.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, said. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The statement was released following days of rumors of a highly-publicized split, which culminated Tuesday with confirmation that Jonas filed divorce documents in Miami-Dade County, Florida. In the petition, Jonas said "he marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." A date of their separation is unclear, but the petition did reveal that the former couple d a prenuptial agreement. The documents also revealed that the couple's two children -Willa, 3, and a 14-month old baby girl (identified in documents by the initials D.J.)- have been residing with Jonas in Miami and other locations throughout the country, though Jonas expressed a desire to co-parent, the documents stating that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The petition also requested the establishment of a "timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties" and the "child support obligation of each party."

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance after connecting through Instagram DMs back in 2016. They began dating not long after and announced their engagement in October 2017. Jonas and the Game of Thrones alum married in 2019, first eloping in Las Vegas before hosting an intimate ceremony a month later at Château de Tourreau, after nearly three years of dating and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. They welcomed their second child, whose name they have not revealed, in July 2022.

Speculation that their was trouble in their marriage began after fans noticed that Jonas did not appear to be wearing his wedding band in recent social media posts, though he was later seen wearing amid reports of a troubled relationship. PEOPLE later reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer.