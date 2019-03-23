Joanna Gaines Shares Blissful Snapshots From Family’s Mexico Vacation

HGTV’s interior design goddess, Joanna Gaines spent spring break with family down in Mexico earlier this week and from the looks of it, enjoyed every bit of seaside bliss.

On Friday, 40-year-old Gaines took to Twitter to share some snapshots from her family’s time in Tulum, Mexico, which included some darling images of her youngest, Crew, dipping his infant toes in the sand.

Alongside the four images shared Friday afternoon, Gaines captioned the image that she was “leaving Tulum with rested minds and full hearts.” The mother-of-five added a hearts emoji at the end of her message.

Leaving Tulum with rested minds and full hearts ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xJWIvYwD0s — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) March 22, 2019

Tulum’s spectacular coastline with smooth confectioner-sugar sands, turquoise waters and balmy breezes, makes the Mexican coastline town one of the country’s hottest beaches. Boasting blissful beaches and well-preserved ruins of the ancient Mayan port city, the hot spot is a popular destination among couples and families that will certainly leave your heart full.

Gaines was so enamored by the town that she took to Instagram on Thursday night to share other snapshots from their trip, including video of Crew with his big sister and a photo of her daughters trekking along the beach.

The Gaines family’s vacation time has been well-deserved. Not only have they been keeping busy with their infant son, but earlier this year, Gaines and her husband, Chip revealed they would be launching their own network with Discovery as the couple’s newest outlet with original programming.

The mega network will re-launch one of its 12 U.S. channels as the couple’s new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service. The company will reportedly be re-launching either Great American Country or DIY, that reaches about 60 million homes.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

The Gaines clan clearly values family, with Gaines telling Parade that even though she’s been so busy lately, she loves the simplicity of her life — and that includes spending the final day of the weekend at her Waco, Texas farmhouse with her and Chip’s five children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and infant Crew.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” she told Parade magazine. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

Gaines adds that since the arrival of her infant son last July, there’s a wave of calm that has come over the family.

“Since bringing home Crew [in July 2018], I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!” she admits.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel / HGTV