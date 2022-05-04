Jessie J Gets Candid About Struggles After Her Miscarriage

✖

Jessie J is opening up about suffering a miscarriage last year as the "Domino" singer, 34, looks back on how the loss has affected her in the months since. The Grammy nominee reflected on her experience during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett podcast Monday, explaining how she felt in November 2021 on the day she lost her baby.

The Voice UK alum shared that she visited one doctor who warned the baby's heartbeat was "very weak" and suggested additional testing, but she wanted to visit a second doctor to get another opinion. In just the three or four hours in between appointments, Jessie revealed the baby's heart stopped beating altogether. "I remember just going home and not processing it," she recalled.

Having told her team she had suffered a miscarriage, the "Bang Bang" singer decided to go through with the performance she had planned for the night and opened up about the loss on social media. "I posted it because I didn't have anyone there to break on," she explained. "I didn't have anyone to just fall apart on, and that's what I needed. That's what I wanted."

During the podcast, the "Who You Are" songstress said it was the "worst moment of the whole experience" when she realized that becoming a mother was the number one thing she wanted other than her musical career. "I felt like I'd been given everything I'd ever wanted and then someone had gone, 'But you can't have it,'" she shared. "I've never felt so lonely in my life." Jessie noted that she's "still processing" her grief over the miscarriage, but was grateful to connect with other people who have had similar experiences.

"It breaks my heart that so many women have gone through it," she continued. "Even women I know that I didn't know, and I hated that I didn't understand, that I couldn't support them in the way they needed me to, because I didn't know. ... You're grieving the life that you imagined." Coming away from that situation, the artist said she now knows she wants to have a partner if she decides to try again for a child. "It was just the saddest thing, but at the same time, I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn't supposed to do it alone," she said. "And I stand by that now."