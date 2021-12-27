Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Justin Timberlake’s Sons

Jessica Biel recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her and Justin Timberlake’s sons. The Emmy-nominated actress has two children with the former boy-bander: six-year-old Silas and one-year-old Phineas. In the new photo, the happy family is seen from behind, walking down a gravel road with trees to on side of them and a fence on the other. Silas is walking beside his mom, while she holds Phineas in her arms, with Timberlake walking on the other side of her.

“Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!!” Biel exclaimed in the photo’s caption, prompting many responses from fans and followers. “Merry Christmas… miss you!!” replied actress Melanie Lynskey. “Merry Christmas!!! Enjoy with your beautiful family!” someone else commented. “Merry Christmas! Keep producing great shows! You rock!!!” one more user wrote, seemingly referring to Biel’s work on the critically acclaimed TV drama . More recently, she starred in the Facebook Watch series Limetown, and as the voice of Mrs. Burrow in Amazon’s Pete the Cat cartoon.

Not long after Silas was born, Biel spoke with E! News about being a new mom, and shared what was her favorite part of having a new baby. “Probably the moment he wakes up from a nap,” she admitted. “He’s sort of looking around and you sort of creep up and look over the crib and he looks up and he goes [Biel lets out a big sighing sound]. Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you’re alive and you’re just looking at him. That’s probably the most magical.”

Back in 2017, Biel sat down for a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” and opened up about what her new motherhood experience had been like, and talked not always being focused on parenting when she was younger. “Honestly, I didn’t grow up dreaming about having kids and having a family. I was so focused on my career and so focused on my selfish existence, haha, but I think meeting my husband inspired me,” she said, via Pregnancy Magazine. “One day I just woke up and knew it’s what I wanted to do and it’s been the hardest, greatest thing ever and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

More recently, Biel offered her take on parenting two children, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot. And two is a thousand,’” she said laughing, via the Daily Mail. “That’s exactly the way it feels. You’re like, man-on-man defense, one person’s here, one person’s over there. It is a wild, wild ride.”