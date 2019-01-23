‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shares New Photos of 2-Week-Old Son CJ

Deena Nicole Cortese can’t stop gushing over her and husband Christopher Buckner’s newborn son, CJ.

The Jersey Shore star shared two sweet photos of the infant via Instagram this week. In one photo, CJ gives a big smile with eyes closed as he snuggles his dad. The next is a shot of CJ looking into the camera in the same position.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My heart,” Cortese captioned the photos, adding red heart and smiley emojis. “My little 2 week old.”

Hundreds of adoring fans commented on the sweet post.

“Precious little baby,” one fan wrote.

“Awwwww he is the sweetest! God Bless!” another said.

“Handsome sweetheart,” another added.

“He seems like such a happy baby,” another fan commented.

Cortese has been sharing regular updates of her baby boy since welcoming him on Saturday, Jan. 5, and earlier this month said that she sees “so much” of her late father in CJ, whose real name, Christopher John.

“He has an amazing guardian angel looking over him,” the new mom wrote alongside a photo comparison of CJ and his grandfather John Cortese, who died of leukemia nearly three years ago.

In a recent CJ update, Cortese shared a selfie of him snuggling up to her chest while he slept. “My sleepy head,” she captioned the post shared on Tuesday.

In CJ’s birth announcement, Cortese wrote, “Ugh mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything. I never thought i could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

Buckner also paid tribute to his wife after she delivered their baby. “I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman [sic] I know but these past 2 days proved it,” he wrote alongside a photo of Cortese and CJ. “I couldn’t be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ.”

The couple, who wed in 2017, announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

“Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!” Cortese wrote on Instagram at the time.

Cortese joined her Jersey Shore co-stars for the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last year. While she still appeared in some episodes of season 2 of the reboot, she did take a break from filming during her pregnancy.

She will likely return for season 3, which was officially given the green light in December and will possibly cover events like, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding to college sweetheart Lauren Pesce as well as his 8-month prison sentence for tax fraud, which began this month.