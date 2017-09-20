Jenna Dewan Tatum Opens up About Pregnancy Rumors

Jenna Dewan Tatum is putting those pregnancy rumors to rest! The 36-year-old mom of one says that she, Channing Tatum and their daughter Everly are still a family of three… for now.

After Tatum showed up to the London premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in a flowy dress (showing off her particularly toned booty, we may add), fans speculated if the über fit actress could be pregnant with baby number two.

The rumors only intensified when Tatum shared an Instagram photo that same day of a tree at Hampstead Heath in London she used to visit while pregnant with Everly.

“I would come hike here every day while pregnant with Everly and rest my back against this tree and pray,” she captioned the photo. “Nothing makes me happier or feel more alive than connecting with nature. Nice to see you again magical one.”

But Tatum insists that any imagined bump is just that — imagined. “Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee,” she joked to PEOPLE.

Of course, if fans really wanted to know the truth, they could have just glanced at Tatum’s lingerie-filled London balcony photos from over the weekend — she’s clearly not keeping anything under wraps.

While she says there’s no baby on the way right now, that doesn’t mean she and Channing aren’t planning for another. The Step Up stars are an open book when it comes to their sex life, and in April she told Redbook that it might take another baby to get them to start scheduling sex.

“We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jennadewan

