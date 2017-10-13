Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Hilariously Relatable Mom Video of Daughter Interrupting Rehearsal

Jenna Dewan Tatum recently performed during Janet Jackson‘s Hollywood Bowl concert, and the World of Dance host had a special guest while in rehearsals for the show.

mom life last night♥️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Dewan Tatum used Instagram this week to share a funny video of herself rehearsing as her 4-year-old daughter, Everly, runs into the frame to grab her mom’s legs. Somehow, Dewan Tatum keeps dancing as her daughter holds on tight.

“mom life last night,” the actress captioned the clip.

Dewan Tatum previously worked as a backup dancer for Jackson before transitioning into acting. In an Instagram post after the concert, Dewan Tatum credited Jackson for launching her career.

“Last night was such an incredible moment. Janet asked her “kids” to come back and perform rhythm nation at the Hollywood Bowl,” she wrote. “I dreamt of dancing with her since I was a kid and literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour. And here I am pinching myself again last night. She created a legacy for her dancers and she personally began my career! It all begins with Jan. Thank you for this my love!!!”

She also shared a video from the concert, showcasing the group of dancers dancing alongside Jackson to the singer’s hit “Rhythm Nation,” referring to the moment as “full circle.”

Full circle. ♥️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

“Generations of Janet kids brought together…!” Dewan Tatum wrote in another post. “Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon..”

