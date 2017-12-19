Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks Two Key People for Saving Daughter’s Life

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about one of the scariest moments of her life: the day her daughter almost died in an ATV accident.

Spears’ young daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, was riding in a Polaris ATV while on a hunting expedition in Kentwood, Louisiana, back in February. The off-road vehicle flipped over and into a pond and became submerged underwater. Maddie, who is Spears’ daughter with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, was knocked unconscious and had to be airlifted to a hospital nearby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears is now acknowledging the two people she credits for saving her daughter’s life. The Zoey 101 alum shared a picture of Maddie with the duo in celebration of her ninth birthday.

“The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together,” Spears wrote. “This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that.”

It’s unclear who the two people pictured are, but they’re presumably either medical professionals or friends who helped save Maddie.

See Spears’ full post below.