Ireland Baldwin Welcomes First Baby, Shares First Photo

Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend, musician RAC, welcomed their first child on Thursday. They named their daughter Holland, as Baldwin previously announced, and included a photo of the couple. Holland is also the first grandchild of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Baldwin, 27, simply captioned the post with their baby's name. RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos, is seen leaning into the frame. The post quickly racked up hundreds of comments from Baldwin's friends, including Rumer Willis. "Omg omg hi sweet girl... we can't wait to squeeze you," Willis wrote.

"OMG OMG SO HAPPY FOR YOU," singer Bishop Briggs wrote. "Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland. We love you," Baldwin's uncle Billy Baldwin wrote. Her stepmother Hilaria Baldwin commented with two heart emojis.

Baldwin announced plans to name her daughter Holland during a January episode of the Girlboss Radio podcast. "We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said. The name is also inspired by actress Holland Taylor, whom she has "always loved." She added that it was a "classy, beautiful" name.

Elsewhere in the interview, Baldwin said she hoped to give Holland a stable childhood, something she didn't have herself. "What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin explained. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm."

Baldwin announced she and RAC were expecting their first child together in December 2022. She posted an ultrasound image, simply adding, "Happy New Year" in the caption. A few days later, she confirmed they were having a daughter.

Although Basinger and Baldwin have not commented on the news yet, Basinger couldn't hold her excitement any longer. On May 15, the Oscar winner shared a slideshow of photos taken when Ireland was a child. "This was my baby... and she will soon have... hers," Basinger wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Basinger, 69, and Baldwin, 65, were married from 1993 to 2002. Baldwin married Hilaria in 2012. Their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, was born in September. Baldwin and Thomas are also parents to sons Eduardo Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Rafael Thomas; and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria and Carmen Gabriela.