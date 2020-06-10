Iggy Azalea Welcomes First Child After Previously Denying Pregnancy Rumors

✖

Iggy Azalea has given birth to a baby boy, she revealed in her Instagram Story on Wednesday. The 30-year-old rapper previously denied rumors that she was pregnant, but on June 10 confirmed she was just protecting her privacy. Sharing the good news with fans, she wrote: "I have a son."

Azalea explained her desire to keep the news of her pregnancy secret for as long as possible in her post on Wednesday. She admitted that the current news cycle also made her hesitant to share her good news, not wanting to draw attention away from important issues. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she wrote. "I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words."

So far, Azalea has not confirmed who the father of her child is, though most fans assume it is her boyfriend and fellow rapper Playboi Carti. The two began dating in 2018, and back in April of this year, they were linked by a pregnancy rumor. At the time, Azalea was harsh in denying the claim.

"It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages," she tweeted. Soon after that, an Instagram follower commented on Azalea's weight, which did not go well for them.

"Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies," Azalea responded to the critic. "he obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F–ING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body."

Azalea has been laying low in the public eye for the last few months, ever since the release of her last EP, Wicked Lips in December. Like many entertainers, the rapper has been cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic, but now fans realize that she had more reason than ever to keep an eye on her health.

It is not even clear where in the world Azalea has been self-isolating, nor where she gave birth to her son. Playboi Carti resides in the Atlanta area, where Azlea also has connections with the southern U.S. hip-hop community. However, Azalea is originally from Australia and was only approved for permanent residence in the U.S. back in March of 2018.

Fans are still busy showering Azalea and Carti with congratulations on social media, though neither has responded just yet. Many also praised Azalea for committing to secrecy during this extremely private process.