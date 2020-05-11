Iggy Azalea Confuses Fans With Photo of Washboard Abs Amid Pregnancy Rumors

As of late, there have been rumors swirling that rapper Iggy Azalea may be pregnant (or that she may have even given birth to her first child in secret). Amidst all of these rumors, Azalea has seemingly set the record straight with her latest Instagram post. Over the weekend, the singer posted a snap of herself donning a torso-bearing outfit, which seems to suggest that she is not pregnant, despite the rumors that have claimed otherwise.

In the photo, Azalea wears a white Champion sports bra and leggings to complete her athleisure look. But, fans particularly took notice of the fact that the "Fancy" rapper could be seen showing off her washboard abs in the photo. According to Canoe, Azalea also posted a video to her Instagram Story in which she panned the camera up and down her torso to showcase that she's in great shape. Not only does this snap seemingly confirm that she is not pregnant, but it also serves as her grand return to Instagram after several months. The last time that she posted to Instagram was in December 2019 when she posted a photo of herself donning a red bikini.

Rumors first began swirling about Azalea being pregnant back in December, which is also the last time she was active on Instagram (prior to this recent post). She has been dating rapper Playboy Carti for over a year now. In December, sources such as Hollywood Unlocked and The Blast reported that Azalea and Carti were expecting their first child together. At the time, outlets claimed that Azalea was in her second trimester. On May 6, TMZ published a report that claimed that Azalea had already given birth to the couple's child. They reported that Carti purchased a "family-friendly" vehicle, a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, that would be fit for the couple and their newborn son. Although, it should be noted that neither Azalea nor Carti has confirmed that they have welcomed a child (nor have they commented on the rumors that she is/was pregnant).

Given that they themselves have not commented on the rumors, it's unclear whether or not Azalea was pregnant sometime recently. Additionally, it's also not clear as to whether she has become a new mom or not. Until Azalea or Carti addresses the rumors, fans will simply have to speculate regarding the state of their family life.